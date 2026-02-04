Cerence: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $62 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC

