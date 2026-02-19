Century: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $633.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

