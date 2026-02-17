Centerspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Centerspace (CSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Centerspace (CSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Minot, North Dakota, said it had funds from operations of $24.6 million, or $1.25 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $18.4 million, or $1.10 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Minot, North Dakota, posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $97.7 million. Revenue was reported as $273.7 million.

Centerspace expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.81 to $5.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSR

