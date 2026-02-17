Celanese: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19 million. On…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.17 billion, or $10.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.