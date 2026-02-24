CECO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million…

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $214.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.1 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $774.4 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $975 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

