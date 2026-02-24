Cava: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.9 million. On…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $275 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.7 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.