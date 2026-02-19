Casella: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.9 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion.

