Carter’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $64.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $1.90 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $925.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.8 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

