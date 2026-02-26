Cars.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported net income of $7.4 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported net income of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.1 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $723.2 million.

