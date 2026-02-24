CareDx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $108.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.4 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $379.8 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $444 million.

