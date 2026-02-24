Cardiff Oncology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $243,000 in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130,000.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.9 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $593,000.

