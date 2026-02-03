Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $116 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.3 million.

Capri Holdings expects full-year earnings to be $1.30 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion.

