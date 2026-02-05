Canada Goose: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported profit of $96.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported profit of $96.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $498.2 million in the period.

