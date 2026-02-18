Camtek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $35.9…

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 81 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.7 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $496.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million.

