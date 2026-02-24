Camping World: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.3…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89.8 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.37 billion.

