Cabot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $368 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.72 billion, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.65 billion.

