Cabot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Tuesday reported profit of $73 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.53 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $849 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.50 per share.

