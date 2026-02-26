Cable One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $1.35.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.60 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $363.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $356.5 million, or $63.21 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Cable One shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.90, a drop of 65% in the last 12 months.

