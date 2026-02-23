BWX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $885.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $328.9 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.75 billion.

BWX shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year.

