Builders FirstSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.5 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $435.2 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.19 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.8 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.