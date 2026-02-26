Buenaventura: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $383.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.62 per share.

The miner posted revenue of $623.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $782.1 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

Buenaventura shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.13, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

