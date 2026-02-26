Brink’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $68.1 million. On…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $68.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.54 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.7 million, or $4.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Brink’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Brink’s shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $135.58, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.