Brighthouse Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.93 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.19 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $433 million, or $5.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.65 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $62.54, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

