BridgeBio Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $192.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $154.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $724.9 million, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $502.1 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.31, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.

