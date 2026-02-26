Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Thursday reported a loss in a key…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $46 million, or 67 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $165.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $20.3 million, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $704 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.07. A year ago, they were trading at $2.59.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.