Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132.8 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 billion.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.54, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

