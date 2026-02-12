BNB Plus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.08 per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $565,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 80 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $142.28.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNBX

