BlueLinx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $715.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $2.95 billion.

BlueLinx shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $70.18, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

