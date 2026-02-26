Block: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $115.6 million. On…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $115.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $6.25 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.19 billion.

