BlackRock TCP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Friday reported a loss of $118.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $88.9 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $201.8 million.

