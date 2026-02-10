BlackLine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.9…

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.5 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $700.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $182 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $764 million to $768 million.

BlackLine shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44.33, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BL

