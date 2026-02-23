Black Stone Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.2 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $118.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $299.9 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $469.9 million.

Black Stone Minerals shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.86, a decline of 0.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSM

