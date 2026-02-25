BKV: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.4 million, after reporting…

DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $330.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $259.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $173.1 million, or $1.98 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $903.7 million.

BKV shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

