Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $209 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.4 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $744 million.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.17, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

