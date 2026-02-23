Bed Bath & Beyond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of…

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $273.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $84.6 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.06, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

