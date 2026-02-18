Bausch + Lomb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58…

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $360 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.1 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.38 billion to $5.48 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

