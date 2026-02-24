Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.65 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.95 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

