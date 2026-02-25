Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.8 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.8 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.95 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.08 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 43% in the last 12 months.

