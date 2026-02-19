Bandwidth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $207.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $12.9 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $753.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Bandwidth expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $203 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Bandwidth expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.66 to $1.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $864 million to $884 million.

Bandwidth shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.