Banco Macro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported net income of $69.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $716.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $236.5 million, or $3.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.14 billion.

Banco Macro shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

