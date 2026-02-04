Banco Itau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.2…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.2 billion.

The bank, based in Sao Paulo, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.73 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.03 billion, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $32.72 billion.

