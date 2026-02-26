Bain Capital Specialty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8…

BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.8 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $273.2 million.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.75, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

