Axon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $796.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.7 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

Axon shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $443.68, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

