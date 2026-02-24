AxoGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.2 million,…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $13.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $15.7 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $225.2 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue of $265.7 million.

AxoGen shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 97% in the last 12 months.

