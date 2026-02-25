Avista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $533 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

Avista expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

Avista shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

