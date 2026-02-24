Avanos Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $180.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $72.9 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $701.2 million.

Avanos Medical shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.