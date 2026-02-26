Autodesk: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $316 million.…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $5.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.82 to $2.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.29 to $12.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.1 billion to $8.17 billion.

Autodesk shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $233.45, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

