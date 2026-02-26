Aurinia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $210.8 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $287.2 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $283.1 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

Aurinia shares have fallen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.

