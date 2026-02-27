Aura Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The Canadian gold and copper production company posted revenue of $321.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $79.3 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $921.7 million.

Aura Minerals shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year.

