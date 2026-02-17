AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.8 million,…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $140.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.4 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $534.5 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

AtriCure shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.97, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

